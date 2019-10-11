Construction for new elementary underway

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) -About one year ago, voters in the district approved a $24 million bond to build the new 75,000–square–foot school.
The future elementary school is being built to the east of the existing middle/high school.
Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt says the new building will better accommodate the growing student population.
“This will prepare more space. We are actually a growing district right now. We have grown about 220 students in the last 10 years. So as that growth continues we need more space to meet the needs of our student", Wormstadt said.
The new building will host about 525 students. Currently the elementary is split into two buildings: one with K–3, the other K–5. The new building will combine the students.
