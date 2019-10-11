Gov. Tim Walz, others inducted into Mankato West Hall of Fame

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was inducted into Mankato West High School’s Hall of Fame Thursday.
Those who receive the honor need to be graduates and/or employees at the school.
Walz was a former social studies teacher and coach at West.
“Yeah, this is a real honor for me. I always introduce myself as a geography teacher from Mankato West," Walz said. "These are my peers. This is where my professional career was both in the classroom and in sporting events, and to share the stage with an incredible group of graduates, two of whom I had the privilege of coaching, was just really special.”
Walz was one of six people inducted Thursday evening.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.