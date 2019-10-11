MnDOT invites public to I-90 open house in Austin regarding 2020 project

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites the public to attend an open house to learn more about a U.S. Interstate 90 repaving project of the eastbound lanes west of Austin from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Austin Public Library, located at 323 4th Avenue NE in Austin, on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Representatives of MnDOT and other agencies will be available to answer questions and provide more information about the project.
MnDOT will be resurfacing eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Minnesota Highway 105 at Austin in 2020.
The unbounded concrete overlay will only be on eastbound lanes, but it will affect ramps and traffic in both directions.
More information about the project can be found on MnDOT’s website or by following the link below.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.