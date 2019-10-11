MnDOT invites public to I-90 open house in Austin regarding 2020 project

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites the public to attend an open house to learn more about a U.S. Interstate 90 repaving project of the eastbound lanes west of Austin from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Austin Public Library, located at 323 4th Avenue NE in Austin, on Tuesday, Oct. 22.