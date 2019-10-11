MVL coach garners Girls’ State Track Coach of the Year award

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Rollin Timm has been named the Girls’ state track coach of the year by the Minnesota State Track Coaches Association.
Timm has worked at MVL for the past 19 years and in that time won 15 conference championships with the Chargers, 11 of those boys and 4 girls. He has also been named conference coach of the year 13 times.
The recognition doesn’t stop there Timm has been recognized as a section coach of the year 5 times over and the teams he’s coached have won 6 True Team Section Championships.
Timm credits his success to all the athletes that have come through MVL's doors.
“We’ve been blessed with some great athletes and I’ve been able to work with some good coaches to help our program to really grow and develop. The fun part is watching the kid’s progress in their talent level and their abilities and watching them grow throughout the years. A lot of the kids have been in track for four years and so the growth is fun to watch," Rollin Timm, MVL Track & Field head coach, said.
The upperclassman have done their job in handing on the baton to those younger than them in order to keep the program functioning at a high level.
“The older ones are teaching and helping and encouraging throughout the years and it seems to happen as the next age gets up there they’re doing the same thing and I guess they learn from example and they know that with the number of coaches we have that they’ve got that responsibility,” Timm said.
Coach Timm will be honored at the Coaches Association Hall of Fame Saturday in Minneapolis.
