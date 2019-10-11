New exhibits coming to Dickinson County Nature Center’s Pollinator Paradise

“The goal of Pollinator Paradise is to educate while people are having fun,” Dickinson County Nature Center Community Relations Coordinator Kiley Roth said. “We want visitors to learn that one in three bites of food that we take is due to pollinators, and without them we wouldn’t have foods that we love such as apples, blueberries, almonds, avocados and coffee. Pollinator populations are decreasing, and it is up to us to help bring them back.”