New Ulm man injured after motorcycle accident

Incident report says that Lund was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and that alcohol was not a factor

New Ulm man injured after motorcycle accident
State Patrol says 48-year-old Craig Lund of New Ulm was riding his motorcycle southbound on the highway, colliding with a vehicle that turned onto the road. (Source: AP)
By Sean Morawczynski | October 11, 2019 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 6:01 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A motorcycle and car collision in Chippewa County leaves A New Ulm man with life-threatening injuries

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 23 near Lone Tree Township.

State Patrol says 48-year-old Craig Lund of New Ulm was riding his motorcycle southbound on the highway, colliding with a vehicle that turned onto the road.

Lund was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident report says that Lund was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and that alcohol was not a factor.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.