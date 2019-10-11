New Ulm man injured after motorcycle accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A motorcycle and car collision in Chippewa County leaves A New Ulm man with life-threatening injuries
The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 23 near Lone Tree Township.
State Patrol says 48-year-old Craig Lund of New Ulm was riding his motorcycle southbound on the highway, colliding with a vehicle that turned onto the road.
Lund was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident report says that Lund was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and that alcohol was not a factor.
