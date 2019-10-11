New Ulm Police stress the importance of pedestrian safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to stress the importance of pedestrian safety after a series of accidents.
In 2018, there were two fatalities with pedestrians being struck by vehicles, and another very serious crash with a pedestrian a month afterwards.
The intersection of Broadway and Center St., and the highways that run through town pose a major challenge to pedestrian safety.
New Ulm Police has made four campaigns to help keep pedestrians safety, and continue to warn people about pedestrian safety.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.