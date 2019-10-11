Renewal Laser Clinic offering free consultation for tattoo removals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nick Sittich with Renewal Laser Clinic joined KEYC News 12 to discuss their services and the process of laser tattoo removal.
As tattoos have grown in popularity, there are also more people who may want a tattoo removed, whether they were poorly done or because of different career decisions.
Beginning with a free consultation, Renewal Laser Clinic can remove the laser over the course of several sessions.
For more information you can call them at 507-361-1506 or visit their website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.