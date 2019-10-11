School sees enrollment increase

WALNUT GROVE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Westbrook/Walnut Grove school has seen an increase of 25 students in the elementary.
Superintendent of 19 years, Loy Woelber says the increase was a nice surprise... Adding possible reasons may be the affordable housing and jobs in the areas surrounding the school district.
He has also noticed Alumni moving back to the area.
“We look back and over half the kids that are in the elementary right now are kids of the parents that were here when I came. I think it’s great to have alumni come back and say this is great, this is my home and family".
Woelber also gives credit to the school’s special ed programming and the family feel of the school.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.