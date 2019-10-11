St. Peter Public Library one of 50 nationally to host upcoming Holocaust exhibition

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — An exhibition about the Holocaust will soon be coming to St. Peter.
The St. Peter Public Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.
The exhibition is based on the special exhibition of the same name at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
Americans and the Holocaust will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022.
The St. Peter Public Library will host the exhibit from September 1, 2020, to October 13, 2020.
The exhibition will focus on the stories of individuals and groups of Americans who took action in response to Nazism. Americans and the Holocaust will also challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded.
In addition to the traveling exhibition, the St. Peter Public Library will also receive a cash grant to support public programs.
Additionally, one library staff member will also have expenses paid trip to attend an orientation workshop at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
For more information about the Americans and the Holocaust exhibition, visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s website or follow the link below.
