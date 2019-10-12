Fairmont named host community of 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Friday evening that Fairmont will be the host community for the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.
“I thank the people of Fairmont for their hospitality in hosting the 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” Walz said at the 2019 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener Banquet in Austin, Minn. “I look forward to Fairmont carrying on the tradition of presenting a fantastic opener next year.”
Fairmont was selected through an application process, submitted by Visit Fairmont, that considered available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities and community support.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host the 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” Fairmont Event Chair Jason Subbert said. “Fairmont and Martin County have a strong history of collaborating together, so we’re confident this event will be another great opportunity to showcase our southern Minnesota hospitality, habitat and hunting.”
The 2020 event, scheduled for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, will be the 10th annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.
Previous host communities include Montevideo (2011 and 2016), Marshall (2012 and 2017), Madelia (2013), Worthington (2014), Mankato (2015), Luverne (2018) and Austin (2019).
