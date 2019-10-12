Governor Walz hosts Pheasant Hunting Opener

“Pheasant Opener’s finally here, 2019 pheasant opener, for a lot of folks it feels a little bit like Christmas. We’re gathered here in Austin, ninth year we’ve done this, the tradition of getting out at 9 am this morning folks can go out and hunt pheasants and this is just to highlight the incredible community here in Austin, it’s to highlight that these are the folks here that highlight most of the resources and work behind conservation efforts and it’s something that’s a huge tradition in Minnesota. We out pace almost any other state with the percentage of people who do outdoor activities and it’s because we’re blessed with having those resources so today is that day, everybody’s a little antsy, the dogs are getting ready to get out of the kennels so it’s pretty exciting,” Gov. Tim Walz, said.