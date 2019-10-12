Locals brave the cold to walk for diabetes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the 2nd Annual Sunrise Lions Diabetes Rally, walkers gathered at the WOW zone for games, healthy snacks and a mile walk to raise awareness for diabetes.
Ryan Downes spoke at the event. The 22-year-old was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child and talked about his experiences with the disease, encouraging those to not let the disease define you.
“Diabetes is so prevalent in so many people’s lives. From type 1 diabetes to type 2 diabetes. From the young children to older adults. We want to make sure its something people are aware of," said Carol Brady.
The day was a fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life and the Minnesota Lions Club foundation.
Camp Sweet Life provides a fun outdoor camp for kids with diabetes.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.