Mankato child organizing backpack, winter gear drive for homeless

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three years ago, Mazzy Schnitker wanted to help out those less fortunate than her.
With that, her parents helped her organize a spaghetti feed for the homeless where they gave out winter clothing items.
Every year since, they have done something to assist the homeless.
Mazzy was pretty blunt about why she started.
“It’s because they didn’t have any homes and they didn’t have any soap, conditioner or socks.”
This year, Mazzy and her family will host a backpack and winter gear drive.
No date is set, but they are thinking at the end of October.
