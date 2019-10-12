Mankato High School’s Class of 1949 celebrates 70th high school reunion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Students in the band weren't the only ones laying down the beat of Mankato West High School's fight song at today's homecoming coronation.
Alumni from West’s class of 1949 were in attendance, celebrating their 70th high school year reunion.
Former Scarlet Bob Volk showed his chops and played three choruses of the song to end his remarks.
Volk said he wishes there were more from the class and said he was barely there; eliciting giggles from the standing room only crowd.
“You can take the boy out of Mankato but you can never take Mankato out of the boy,” said Volk.
