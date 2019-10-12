Mankato man killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 169

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was killed in a wrong-way crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 Friday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 65-year-old entered the northbound lanes of Highway 169 from the exit ramp for county road 8 going the wrong direction just after 8:30 PM Friday.
That’s when the Ford Explorer collided with a semi, driven by 40 year old Luis Lema of St. Louis Park. Lema was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center.
According to the report from the State Patrol, the identity of the Mankato man who died in the crash will be released pending family notification.
The State Patrol was assisted by LeSueur Fire, Ridgeview and Mayo Clinic Ambulances, the LeSueur Police Department, the LeSueur and Sibley county sheriff offices and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
