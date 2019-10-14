Angels of Breast Cancer amongst its 5th year of impacting of the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Angels of Breast Cancer is heading into its fifth year of serving Southern Minnesota.
The non–profit was founded by Mankato's Dance Express director Mitzi Roberts, who survived cancer in 2013.
ABC is set out to provide emotional and financial support for women and their families through their fights.
The organization also hosts an annual tutu run each October.
The race funds care packages sent to women going through breast cancer treatment.
Runners wear tutus and run 2.2 miles.
Roberts got the idea during her cancer journey.
“When I looked around the room when I was doing chemo and things like that, I just felt like there was a lot of really lonely people that probably were scared and didn’t know who to turn to and you get a little bit to that point with your family that you feel like you’re dumping on them or burdening them, so it’s just nice to have a different community of people to reach out and lean on,” Roberts said.
More than 200 people participated in this year’s tutu run.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.