Arts Grants available from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brenda Byron with Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their Small Arts Project Grants.
The grants are available to schools, non-profit arts organizations and community groups that are sponsoring arts activities, in the 9-county area. The grants are up to $2,000.
Deadlines for applying are November 1st and December 1st.
The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently awarded $2,000 grants to several communities like New Ulm, St. Peter, Sleepy Eye, Winthrop and Waseca.
To learn more visit their website or call 1-800-298-1254.
