Audiologists urge all adults over 40 to get hearing checked

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — October is Audiology Awareness Month, and local experts are urging anyone with concerns about their hearing to schedule a baseline appointment.
“The ears have been bad for a long time. Friends and family were just sick of me saying ‘huh?’ all the time,” said Shelly Tibodeau, who has had hearing aids for approximately one year.
Tibodeau says her hearing has been poor for several years, but like many people, she didn’t get it checked until her loved ones noticed.
She said it affected every part of her day, not just when she was in noisy areas.
“Like when I watch my football team, the Vikings, I have to turn the captions off so I can see the full field,” Tibodeau said.
She went to an audiologist who set her up with the tools to operate the hearing aids by herself.
Dr. Amanda Bohn at the Mankato Clinic recommends anyone over the age of 40 to get their hearing tested, sooner if they've had a traumatic injury or notice changes.
“Definitely come in sooner if you’re having some issues, especially with background noise," Dr. Bohn said. "That’s where people really feel they’re struggling. Come in sooner. Get a good baseline hearing check.”
She introduced the home charger to Tibodeau, which takes about three hours to charge her hearing aids with 30 hours of power.
She also set up Bluetooth connection and automatic noise detection that will change the volume of the device based on the surrounding noise, all connected through an easy-to-use app on her smartphone.
“When somebody calls me, it will go straight to my hearing aid. I don’t have to listen to it over my vehicle,” Tibodeau said.
Bohn says the new, user-friendly technology means her patients have to come in less frequently.
“People have been finding it’s a smoother transition. It’s just like glasses, you know? You want to put them on and just go about your day so you don’t have to worry about making changes,” said Dr. Bohn.
If hearing loss has been affecting your communication and everyday life, Tibodeau says get it checked out now.
“You don’t know, and you don’t realize how much you need them until you have them," Tibodeau said. "And then when you don’t have them in, you’re like ‘Why did I wait so long?’”
