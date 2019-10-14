Belgrade Avenue improvements considered

By Bernadette Heier | October 14, 2019 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:56 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Improvements for next year for Belgrade Avenue were discussed at the North Mankato City Council work session.

Installing pedestrian crossing signage with L.E.D flashing lights at the Belgrade/ Range intersection for safety was discussed. As well as replacing the street lights with updated LED lighting.

Expanding the alley north of Belgrade Avenue to accommodate two-way traffic was in talks as well as closing the one alley access way west of the American Legion.

Updating projects have an estimated cost between $380,00 and $425,000 dollars.

