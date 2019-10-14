Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota Receives grant for new program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota reported Monday that it has received a $5,000 grand from Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning activities at the museum during days that Mankato Area Public Schools are not in session.
The program, “STEM-Powered Play Outside of a School Day,” will cover a range of topics in the STEM field and begin on Thursday, Oct. 17, and continue on most non-school days through the end of February 2020.
“The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has become a very popular destination for children and families seeking hands-on learning experiences,” the museum’s Education and Program Manager Chris McEachron said. “We are excited to roll out our first program supported by this grant, which will focus on pumpkin science and decorating. In Cecil’s Imagineering Loft, children and families will have an opportunity to dissect pumpkins and learn about their anatomy, as well as work on their fall and harvest decorations. With the Museum’s 5th annual Harvest Festival going on, we thought this STEM addition would be a great addition to the schedule.”
