Ewenique Quilters Guild Show highlights the deeper meaning of the art

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Handcrafted quilts were showcased in every corner you turned.
Since 2013, the Ewenique Quilters Guild's bi–annual show promises a weekend full of displays, vendors and demonstrations.
For the first time, the show announced a feature quilter, Joan Miller, to exhibit her work.
Miller's attention to detail, passion and perfectionism aligns with the many awards she has won.
“Quilts like these I have my heart and soul into and they get saved. It’s going to have to be someone really special that are getting one of these to. But, these I don’t know what’s going to happen when I’m dead and gone. And that’s what bugs me – it’s got to be someone to treasure them and take care of them,” Miller said.
The show brought in a guest speaker who has a similar value for the art.
“You can look at an old quilt from the 1930′s and you can appreciate how beautiful it is, but if you know the story of who made the quilt, what they were going through at the time, why they chose those fabrics, who they made the quilt for, what it made for a special celebration, it makes the quilt come alive,” quilt designer Mike Ellignson said.
An event like this, allows for those stories to be told.
