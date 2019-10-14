Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for southern Minnesota communities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized the use of funds from the state Disaster Assistance Contingency Account for southern Minnesota counties affected by storm damage in July on Monday.
A damage assessment by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management showed that storm damage from July 16 to July 20 caused strong winds and flooding, warranting the use of the state disaster funds.
The funds will be distributed to Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Winona Counties.
“This has been a tough year for many Minnesotans who are working to rebuild and recover after significant storm damage,” Walz said. “Our neighbors in southern Minnesota were hit particularly hard by a series of severe storms that crushed public infrastructure and slowed local economies. That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to offset the burden for Minnesotans while they work to make their communities whole again.”
Walz’s authorization on Monday says that the state will cover 75% of the eligible costs counties may have with funds from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, with local governments covering the remaining 25%.
