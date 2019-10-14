Indigenous People’s Day Celebration at MSU-Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday Oct. 14th is Indigenous People’s Day in Minnesota and several other states across the country, and experts are emphasizing the importance of this day at a panel at MSU.
Mankato declared the day of recognition to replace Columbus Day back in June of 2018.
The city was a major setting of the Dakota War in the 1800s and is the infamous site of the hanging of 38 Dakota men, the largest mass execution in United States history.
Local experts say the day isn't meant to erase the history of previous conflicts, but to add the perspective of indigenous peoples from the area.
The panel begins at 7 tonight in the Centennial Student Union on MSU’s campus.
