Man wanted by authorities in Rice and Goodhue counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are searching for a man with an active felony warrant in two counties and is wanted for questioning.
Rice County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Thompson may be using his twin brother's name as an alias as he remains on the run.
He is wanted in both Rice and Goodhue counties and the sheriff's offices are asking for the public's help in locating him.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson is being sought for questioning in two separate investigations.
