Mankato woman charged for repeatedly locking children in basement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A Mankato woman faces two years in prison for child endangerment and neglect.
On August 19, Blue Earth County Human Services received a report that 38-year-old Tia Oppegaard “locks two of her children in the basement of the bedroom by using a rope so they can’t get out and bother her.”
One of those children, a 10-year-old, was responsible for taking care of the other child, a three year old, including changing her diaper, for extensive periods of time.
The human services reporter noted concern about how much the children had to eat, as well as the nature of the room they were locked in.
Oppegaard faces one count of child endangerment in a situation that could cause harm or death, and one count of child neglect that could substantially harm physical and emotional health.
She is due in court Dec. 19.
