Martin County Veterans Memorial to add historic aircraft

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Piece by piece, the Martin County Veterans Memorial is coming together.
Slated to be done at the end of 2020, this memorial has been in the works for three years.
It features a 100-foot granite wall with names of veterans who served and those missing in action (MIA), killed in action (KIA) and prisoners of war (POW).
An entry sign along with lights was just implemented, shining attention on the almost complete memorial.
“Before we had the lights, at night, it was dark here except for the flagpole. When they put the lights up on this, everyone started noticing what was going on and it brought more attention to it,” Designer Terry D. Anderson said.
Contributing to the added attention is a historic aircraft slated to be installed next year.
“We were able to get a 1966 UH-1 Cobra Helicopter," General Contractor Chuck Mixson said. "It’s in pretty rough shape, but we have it in a local building and we are refurbishing that.”
The UH-1 Cobra was used in Vietnam where it was shot down and has been used to fight forest fires in California ever since.
