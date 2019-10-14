Memorial at Esko High School for football player who died Friday night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district and community is grieving after the loss of one of their own.
Support services were held at Esko High School on Sunday to help students and staff cope with the passing of 15-year-old Jackson Pfister.
Community members are now showing their support for Pfister and his family.
At the 50-yard line of the Esko football field sits a memorial paying tribute to Pfister, with pictures, signed footballs, a hockey puck, a baseball, and flowers.
On Friday, Pfister collapsed during a football game in Aitkin and was taken to the Riverwood Healthcare Center, where he died a short time later due to what officials say was a cardiac event.
Family members told Twin Cities media over the weekend that Pfister had a heart defect he received surgery for when he was 9-years-old.
The family says he fully recovered and was given the green light from doctors to participate in activities.
The Aitkin Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating Pfister's death.
Esko school officials say support services will be available to students when they return to school on Monday.
