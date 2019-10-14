Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule taking effect Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule takes effect tomorrow.
The rule runs from October 15 to April 15 every year.
If you struggle to afford your energy bill in the winter, you can sign up for a payment agreement with your utility provider that works for you, which will protect you from any collection activity or service shut off during the cold weather rule period.
In addition, if you're eligible for the state's low income energy assistance program, you're also eligible for a reduced payment plan.
Customers can apply for Cold Weather Rule protection by contacting Minnesota Energy Resources.
For more information visit the Minnesota Energy Resource website. To apply you can call their number: 800-889-9508
