MNsure enrollment period nears

Minn. (KEYC) -MNsure's 2020 health and dental coverage enrollment is shorter this year beginning November 1st and ending December 23rd.
MNsure is a marketplace for people to compare and choose health insurance. CEO of MNsure, Nate Clark says they have certified helpers available to assist in the application process and choosing a health plan.
“We have a network of over 1,600 assisters across Minnesota. These are navigators and brokers. Consumers can just go to mnsure.org there’s a button on the page that says find free help and you can connect with someone in your local area that can help you," Clark said.
Over 250,000 uninsured Minnesotans would have been eligible for financial help through MNsure in 2017.
