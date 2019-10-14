Parents raise awareness for suicide prevention

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In Minnesota on average one person dies by suicide every 12 hours.
This week, members of the Dakota Meadows Middle School Parent Teacher Association are raising awareness for suicide prevention.
The director of the Minneapolis American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will speak at the Dakota Meadows Middle School, tomorrow at 6 P.M.
For one parent, bringing the event to the community is personal.
“As a parent of a sixth grader who came home her first week of school .This is an 11 year old and told me she had a friend that was concerned that she had no purpose for living. So I felt like for me to reach to this foundation and see if we could have them come speak to us as parents," said Karen Rosera.
The event is open to anyone in the community
