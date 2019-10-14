People gather for pro-life rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A few dozen people gathered near Planned Parenthood for a pro–life rally.
The rally is part of the campaign 40 Days for life.
It featured the Director of Medical Affairs and Education for the campaign, Dr. Hayword Robinson who was formerly an abortion doctor.
Robinson spoke about his career change and why he thinks others should be pro–life.
The group encourages women to look at other options.
Mankato is part of the 505 communities around the world conducting the 40 Day for Life campaign now through November 3rd.
