Public Safety Hosts Fire Demonstration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For National Fire Prevention Week, Mankato Public Safety thought the best way to learn about the power of house fires, is through your own eyes.
The public was invited to watch live fire demonstrations and partake in activities.
A kitchen fire demonstration showcased what happens to a grease fire when water is added to it. Explaining to the crowd the best way to combat a grease fire is to cover with a lid.
A sprinkler demonstration featured two rooms one equipped with a sprinkler, one without. The department set the rooms on fire and showed how sprinklers kept the fire under control giving time for people to evacuate in real life situations.
Inside, the police did fingerprinting, home depot hosted arts and crafts, Xcel energy taught electricity safety and the American Red cross offered free smoke detectors.
Kids also learned escape routes for emergency situations inside a miniature house and got the chance to explore the inside of firefighter trucks and ambulances.
