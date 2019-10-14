The 10th annual Mankato Marathon: What you need to know

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2019 Mankato Marathon has a new day and new route this year for you to be aware of.
This year the marathon will be on a Saturday, as opposed to a Sunday as it has been in the past.
Traffic disruptions are expected in the downtown area, close to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s campus and south of Mankato.
During the marathon, some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic redirected for the safety of runners and drivers.
Road closures
- 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Front Street (from Marshall to Cherry streets)
- 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Timberwolf Drive (from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road)
- 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
- Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to Rosewood Drive)
- 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Stoltzman Road (from Van Brunt Street to Fairfield Avenue)
- Blue Earth/West Pleasant streets (from Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Northbound lane of County Road 1 (from County Road 9 to County Road 90)
Lane closures:
- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Balcerzak Drive (from Pohl Road to Cardinal Drive)
Expected traffic delays:
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- East Main and South Fifth Streets
- East Main and South Fourth Streets
- 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Stadium and Tanager Roads
- Stadium and Pohl Roads
- 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road
- Glenwood Avenue and Pohl Road
- 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- South Broad and Warren Streets
- 7:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Stadium and Stoltzman Roads
- 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Blue Earth County Road 90 and Indian Lake Road
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Blue Earth County Road 90 and County Road 1
- 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Blue Earth Street (from Winona Street to Carney Avenue)
- Carney to Moreland Avenues
- Carney Avenue and Blue Earth Street
Expected congestion:
- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Stoltzman Road (between County Road 90 and Essex Road)
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- F.A. Buscher Park area (including Essex Road, Chancery Lane, Victoria Boulevard and Mayan Way)
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.