VINE expanding public transportation services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is expanding its transportation services.
Five years ago, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said that all counties in the state had to provide public transportation county-wide.
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties were three of the five that didn’t provide public transportation, so they formed True Transit three years ago, operated by VINE and funded largely by MnDOT.
Due to request and the need, they are expanding their services to dial-a-ride services in all three counties.
“We operate Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. People can call us, let us know where they need to be picked up and where they want to go within those three counties and we’ll take them there for just three dollars, no matter the distance, whether they’re going one mile or 30 miles," VINE’s Marketing and Communications Manager Paige Schuette.
True Transit ridership increased by 53% from 2018 to 2019.
