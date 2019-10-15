Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union spends bank holiday completing acts of kindness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday’s bank holiday might be a day off for some, but Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union celebrated their day off by doing acts of kindness.
In their annual Plus it Forward day, staff completed multiple acts of kindness, including buying people coffee at Caribou.
They also paid a visit to Mankato Youth Place and brought snacks, games and books to read.
“We want them to know how you can spread kindness. We brought books surrounding spreading kindness and books about courage. And we want them to know that we think it’s important to spend time with them and to talk with them about these things," Branch Manager Liz Harrison said.
This was the group’s seventh annual Plus it Forward Day.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.