Brown County Historical Society to host Halloween scavenger hunt

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Children are invited to track down the Halloween themed items hidden across the historical society while simultaneously learning about Brown County’s history.
Scavenger hunt participants are encouraged to dress in costume.
The Brown County Historical Society, located at 2 North Broadway in New Ulm, will be waiving its admission fee from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the day of the event. Regular admission will resume after 12 p.m.
In addition to the Halloween scavenger hunt, visitors can also view exhibits about topics such as the U.S. Dakota War, Gag family art and the Prohibition Era of Brown County.
The vintage Popcorn Wagon will also be open for business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
