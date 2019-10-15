Children’s Museum brings education on non-school days with grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is using a grant to offer kids fun education on days they are off from school.
The museum received a $5,000 grant funded by the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.
The grant lets the museum offer S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) programs to children during non–school days.
“We found that aligned well with our core focus values. One of which is enhancing educational opportunities and another is critical needs for the community and in this case it just seemed like a wonderful opportunity for consolidated to be involved in a program that involved education," said Communications Manager Sam Gett.
The community fund has been around for over 50 years in that time Consolidated has donated more than $6 million to nonprofit organizations throughout southern Minnesota.
“The grant really allows us to engage with some kids that we normally don’t get to program for. When kids are out of school they are looking for something to do. They are looking for something exciting to do," said Educational and Program Manager Chris Mceachron.
The programming kicks off this Thursday, in time for MEA weekend.
For times and dates visit this link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.