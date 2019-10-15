Church members make over 1,000 pieces of lefse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Bethany Lutheran Church made about 1,920 pieces of lefse today in preparation for its upcoming 100th Bazaar.
Lefse is a traditional Norwegian flatbread made from potatoes.
“A lot of us are of Norwegian background. I am myself both grandparents on both sides. And I have been eating lefse, I’m not sure when it started. It was probably one of the first solid foods I was eating," said church member Kathy Croswell.
Some enjoy the bread with butter, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar or just plain.
The bizarre is November 6th from 10 A.M to 1:30 P.M. A lunch will be served as well as options to buy items from locals. Tickets are available for 10 dollars.
All proceeds go toward missions the church donates to.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.