City of Winnebago holding community notification meeting

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Winnebago’s public safety department will host a community notification meeting as a level 3 offender moves to the community.
The city says James Dahlager is moving to the community as of his release from prison Tuesday but has served his sentence and is transitioning to the community.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 6 PM in the Winnebago Municipal Center’s Community Room, located at 140 Main Street.
Representatives from the Department of Corrections and Winnebago Public Safety will be at the meeting to answer questions.
