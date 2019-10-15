Court hearing eReminders available for 8 majors case types statewide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Judicial Branch is incorporating technology into the traditional procedure of appearing in court.
Parties to a court case now have the option to enroll in eReminders to receive a text and email notification reminding parties of their upcoming court date.
Anyone who has to appear in court for an adult criminal/traffic, juvenile delinquency, juvenile traffic, juvenile petty offense, domestic abuse, family, eviction or juvenile protection case in Minnesota District (Trial) Court will have the option to subscribe to eReminders.
The eReminders will notify parties of the date, time and location of an upcoming hearing.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch reports that during an 18-month pilot of eReminders in Hennepin County District Court, bench warrants for failure to appear dropped by 25%. During the same time frame, July 2017 through January 2019, parties who received some form of a hearing eReminder were 35% more likely to show up to their hearings.
“Hearing eReminders have been shown to improve hearing attendance and reduce the number of bench warrants for failures to appear,” Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea said. “The statewide launch of hearing eReminders is another example of a successful Minnesota Judicial Branch pilot project proving effective for Minnesotans and being improved and expanded to the full state.”
In most cases, parties having to appear for a hearing will receive a reminder three days before the hearing and another reminder one day before the hearing.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch says that enrollment in eReminders is an optional courtesy service of the court system to help parties remember to appear for a scheduled hearing, but will not replace an official notice to appear. Parties having to appear for a hearing will still need to follow instructions from the court for all required appearances.
Additional information about eReminders and to access the enrollment portal can be found on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.
