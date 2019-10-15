Fairmont city administrator placed on paid leave

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont City Council has placed long-time city administrator on paid administrative leave.
The City Council voted 3–2 Monday night to put City Administrator Mike Humpal on indefinite paid administrative leave, effective today.
Mayor Debbie Foster says the council named Director of Public Works and City Engineer Troy Nemmers to the post on an interim basis.
Foster says the council will meet October 28 in a closed session to discuss the staffing matter.
Foster says she and Council Member Tom Hawkins have been charged with studying the matter on how to proceed.
