Indigenous People’s Day Committee hosts panel to discuss importance of the celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Indigenous People’s Day committee is rounding out their celebrations at a panel on Monday as they commemorate Indigenous People’s Day.
Four days of festivities were planned beginning last Friday, ending with a panel of experts that communicated the importance of the celebration.
The panelists answered questions and led discussions with their knowledge of Native American culture along with sharing their story.
“That started with the Europeans first coming to this part of the world, that probably would’ve happened anyways and it didn’t have to happen the way it did and now we have to continue working on the repair work of making the connections and learning that we’re all in this together,” said committee member of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee, Diane Dobitz.
The chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee said this is just the beginning as it was the first year of celebrations planned by the committee.
“We believe that it’s important to have this day recognized and then just to give everyone a sense of community and ask people that have been active in Indigenous People’s Day and active in the indigenous people’s teachings,” said chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee, Megan Schnitker.
Planning has begun for next year and the food and band planned for last Friday that was canceled due to weather, will return in 2020.
