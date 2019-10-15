Mankato considers changing the way it taxes gambling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council is considering changing the way they tax gambling, so that funds can be used for charitable contributions.
The council is considering dropping their three percent lawful gambling regulatory tax.
Currently, the city can only use this tax to regulate lawful gambling.
But Monday night, the council held a public hearing to consider dropping this tax and replacing it with a ten percent tax, that’s based on ten percent of net of a charitable gambling organization, which could be used for charitable purposes.
“So state law talks about different types of charitable purposes, so the activities of 501(c)(3) organizations, humanitarian services and youth recreation services. There are a number of different things that are allowable by state law, which is obviously very different than the regulation and enforcement of charitable gambling," said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms.
But it’s not something everybody is on board with.
“I looked back the last four months, and the return that we just currently went through, the last four months, the difference between the three percent tax and the ten percent tax would cost this establishment $1,000 more in taxes," said VFW Post 950 Gambling Manager Don Baker.
Baker said his establishment already donates money they get from gambling to charity.
He also said they can also pay for building utilities out of money from gambling.
He added that a variety of other organizations also use the building as well.
“That’s one of the reasons why this ten percent, to me, is going to affect us a lot, because we’ve got some big expenses coming up, like the property taxes, so we have to be able to save some money up to pay those property taxes, but the more we save, of course, the more we’re going to get taxed on that," Baker said.
