MLC Knights eye back-to-back UMAC titles

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Four years ago, the Martin Luther College football team failed to win a game by going 0–10.
The season after that, the Knights went 5–5.
But as it turns out, those two disappointing seasons were just part of the process.
In 2018 the Knights won the UMAC Conference title with just one blemish during the regular season.
This year, MLC is once again dominating the competition with a senior group that’s flipped the script after their freshman and sophomore years.
“That’s very rewarding because a lot of people could have taken an 0–10 season and quit and walked out. We worked hard, and built our way up, and now we’re playing and that work is paying off,” said Keith Brassow, MLC senior.
The Knights are sitting at 4–1 in 2019 featuring a group loaded with experience and won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season.
“Coach talks about it all the time, every weekend for another team is their championship weekend if they can beat us. That means we have to bring it all the more for every week. Every weekend is championship Saturday. We come play our best, and see how it goes,” said Nathaniel Stein, MLC senior.
The Knights are averaging almost 35 points a game this season thanks in part to a strong rushing attack that accounts for about 290 yards each Saturday.
“I give a lot of the success to the talent and skill that we have on the o–line and in the backfield. That’s half of it, and the other is experience. We’re returning a lot of all–conference starters,” said Stein.
Defensively, the Knights are holding opponents to under 20 points a game and less than 250 yards of total offense.
The team’s biggest strength, however, lies in the family atmosphere created in the locker room.
“Our team would not be the way it is today without the teammates. We get along really well. There is a real brotherhood here, it’s special, I’ve never been a part of something like this,” said Brassow.
That formula for success has the Knights on a four game winning streak and atop the UMAC standings to this point in the season.
Martin Luther College returns to the gridiron this weekend on the road against Westminster.
