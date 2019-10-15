MSU Cricket Club growing the game one tourney at a time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU Cricket Club hosts a couple of large tournaments each year bringing in teams from all over the upper Midwest.
We caught up with some members of the organization to talk about one of the world's most popular sports.
“This is the third most watched game in the whole world, maybe North America doesn’t watch cricket, but we can help them out to understand the game,” said Abdur Rahman, MSU senior.
The MSU cricket club hopes to grow the sport of cricket in the Mankato community and has put on a tournament every semester since 2008.
“In international cricket, we different types of cricket. The first one is test cricket which is for 5–6 days and around 12 hours, however, here we basically finish each game within one to two hours. The boundaries about the same as a baseball stadium, the width of the boundary,” said Hasan Ahmed, MSU junior.
The tournaments hosted at the university are some of the biggest in this region and bring together a number of people to play the great game of cricket.
“We get to play with the people from different states, so in that way, we get to know a lot about different communities. That’s one of the most important parts of cricket is the diversity,” said Ahmed.
MSU’s next tourney is coming up in the spring semester and anyone is welcome to swing by and take in some of the action.
