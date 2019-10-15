MVAC’s Energy Assistance Program helps pay winter heating bills

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pam Wild with Minnesota Valley Action Council joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about MVAC’s Energy Assistance Program.
MVAC can help pay for a portion of their heating bill. This program is for wage earners, self-employed people, senior/retired people, and all income eligible households. Home owners, renters who pay heating/electric costs, renters with heat included in their tent.
To apply you must reside in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, Watonwan.
To request an application call (507) 345-6822 or Toll-free (800) 767-7139. Applications are also available at their website.
Energy assistance clients are also eligible for Energy Related Repair Program, which provides emergency repair or replacement of heating systems for Energy Assistance clients.
To contact MVAC about problems with your heating system, please call (507) 345-6822. If you have a no-heat emergency on the weekend, please call MVAC (800) 767-7139.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.