North Mankato Farmers’ Market making moves in 2020

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Monday was the last day of the North Mankato Farmer’s Market for the year and also the last time it will be at its current location.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market is spending their last evening in the parking lot of the Messiah Lutheran Church on Lee Boulevard.
The farmers' market is moving to South Central College next year and will be run by SCC and the City of North Mankato.
The hopes are that the new location will include music and food along with the favorite of one regular farmers' market customer.
“Favorite, absolute favorite pies, Paulette makes pies, because of my daughter’s feedback, she developed a line of vegan and gluten free pies that my daughter can actually eat, so yeah, they’re wonderful,” said Mallory Hoffman, a North Mankato Farmers’ Market customer.
The day and hours of the farmers’ market next year will remain the same on Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and it will begin in early June and end mid-October.
