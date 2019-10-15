North Mankato man charged with four felony counts of criminal sex conduct

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities charge a North Mankato man with four felony counts of criminal sex conduct after allegedly raping an acquaintance.
On October 1st, 25-year-old Mahud Mohamud allegedly was at a friend's apartment using controlled substances with the victim and another man.
The criminal complaint shows that the man went to his bedroom, leaving Mohamud and the alleged victim alone.
The victim told investigators that Mohamud had cornered her in the apartment bathroom and forcibly removed her clothes.
She said he then punched her in the face while she resisted and was unable to get away before Mohamud allegedly raped her in the bathroom.
Mankato Public Safety arrested Mohamud in a nearby apartment and were told in a mirandized statement that he had tried taking a shower with the victim but she ran out.
Officers noted that she nothing about her appearance upon their arrival indicated her taking a shower.
Mohamud is charged with four counts of criminal sex conduct in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and fourth degrees.
He is due in court December 19.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.