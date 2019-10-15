Optivus Physical Therapy to host open house for community members

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Optivus Physical Therapy is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
During the open house, community members can receive facility tours, learn more about the benefits of physical therapy, enjoy refreshments and meet the team of the privately-owned practice.
All open house attendees will be entered to win a FitBit Inspire and a gift card for Hy-Vee’s Simple Fix meal prep class, valued at $99.
Optivus Physical Therapy, formerly Wenger Physical Therapy, is located at 1681 Commerce Drive in North Mankato.
This event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.