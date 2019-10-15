Optivus Physical Therapy to host open house for community members

By Jake Rinehart | October 14, 2019 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:46 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Optivus Physical Therapy is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

During the open house, community members can receive facility tours, learn more about the benefits of physical therapy, enjoy refreshments and meet the team of the privately-owned practice.

All open house attendees will be entered to win a FitBit Inspire and a gift card for Hy-Vee’s Simple Fix meal prep class, valued at $99.

Optivus Physical Therapy, formerly Wenger Physical Therapy, is located at 1681 Commerce Drive in North Mankato.

This event is free and open to the public.

